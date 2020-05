• May 6, 2020 1:21 pm

Maine’s labor commissioner, Laura Fortman, briefs lawmakers on the Labor and Housing Committee about the unemployment system on Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing begins at 1 p.m. in the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee Room. This comes after weeks of record-high jobless claims stemming from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Jobless claims have reached levels not seen even during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.