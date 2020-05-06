State extends income-tax payment deadline for 2nd time

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 6, 2020 2:21 pm

State government is again pushing back the deadline for estimated 2nd quarter state income tax payments to help Mainers cope with the pandemic.

Following a federal Internal Revenue Service postponement of estimated tax payments to help businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s deadline for second quarter estimated payments is extended from June 15 to July 15.

The administration of President Donald Trump moved the federal deadline from April 15 to June 15 first back in late March, kicking off a series of similar moves by states, and Maine Gov. Janet Mills followed suit. The state’s move placed Maine alongside a majority of states that had moved the deadline, according to the Tax Foundation.

Mills said at the time that recent congressional actions — including a $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at fighting off a recession — made it “appropriate and practical.”

“I hope this extension will help Maine people during this difficult time,” Mills said in a statement released this week.

“This action … will minimize confusion to Maine people during this already turbulent time,” said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The change will also delay any late payment interest or penalties that would have been charged to taxpayers had the deadline not been changed.