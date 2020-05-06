BDN Events’ online May lineup has something for everyone

BDN | BDN BDN | BDN

• May 6, 2020 11:27 am

BDN Events is pleased to announce our May lineup of virtual events. First offered for subscribers only, these events are open for all to attend.

This month’s conversations will connect you with Maine chefs who will help you freshen up your home cooking, personal finance experts who will help you navigate how to protect your finances during a recession, climate change experts who will share how COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, is affecting the environment and BDN reporters leading explorations of the Maine outdoors this spring.

These events are free to attend, but we do ask that you register in advance.

May 12, 5 p.m.

Chat with Maine Chefs

Three Maine chefs join in to offer tips and inspiration for your home cooked meals. From utilizing spices to planting herbs and produce, these chefs will answer your questions. Find out how they have been handling coronavirus restrictions and their plans for reopening to sit-down diners.

Featured chefs:

— Devin Finigan from Aragosta in Deer Isle

— Dustin Cyr from Novio’s Bistro in Bangor

— John Berry from Union in Portland

Please register here: https://bit.ly/ChatWithMaineChefs

May 14, 5 p.m.

COVID-19 and Pollution with Experts from the UMaine Climate Change Institute

Three experts from the University of Maine Climate Change Institute will join us to talk about what changes our planet is seeing from COVID-19. What’s the good news? What’s the bad news? What can we learn from this worldwide pause and what should we consider moving forward?

Guest speakers from UMaine’s Climate Change Institute:

— Dr. Paul Andrew Mayewski, director and professor

— Ivan J. Fernandez, distinguished Maine professor

— Sean Birkel, research assistant professor

Please register here: https://bit.ly/Covid19ClimateChange

May 19, 5 p.m.

Springtime in Maine with Aislinn Sarnacki, Bob Duchesne and John Holyoke

Bangor Daily News reporters and columnists Aislinn, Bob and John will talk about nature journaling, spring birding and exploring close to home. Whether you want to know about outdoor photography, bird identification, spring fishing or the best ways to enjoy the Maine outdoors while social distancing, this event is for you. Bring your questions and join in this lively discussion.

Please register here: https://bit.ly/SpringtimeInMaine

May 21, 5 p.m.

Protecting Your Finances During a Crisis

Bangor Savings Bank wealth management experts Mike Del Tergo and Cathy Barter will join us to talk about how we can protect our finances during the global pandemic and economic crisis. How is this crisis different from the Great Recession and what might the future look like?

Please register here: https://bit.ly/Covid19AndFinances

