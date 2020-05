Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP

• May 5, 2020 4:00 pm

Pets around Maine have had to learn to adjust and adapt to their people being home all day, every day. How are your pets reacting? Fill out the brief questionnaire below or email Julia Bayly at jbayly@bangordailynews.com with your pet’s name, photo and how they’re coping with the extra attention from their humans during this time. We look forward to hearing from you.