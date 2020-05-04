High school field hockey all-star event canceled

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 4, 2020 1:45 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine Field Hockey Association announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Maine Field Hockey Festival and McNally Senior All-Star Game.

The organization cited the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings. Gov. Janet Mills recently announced the state’s four-stage plan to reopen the economy and that includes a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people through August.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The MFHA Board of Directors is working on plans to recognize the senior all-stars in some other fashion. Future updates can be found by visting the Maine Field Hockey Association on Facebook, @MaineFHA on Twitter, and MaineFHA on Instagram for future updates.

Email inquiries can be made to mainefieldhockey@gmail.com.

Watch: 6 ways you can prevent COVID-19