May 04, 2020
High school field hockey all-star event canceled

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Winslow High School field hockey team celebrates its 2019 Class B North field hockey championship. The Maine Field Hockey Association on Monday announced that it has canceled the Maine Field Hockey Festival and the McNally Senior All-Star Game because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (BDN File)
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

The Maine Field Hockey Association announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Maine Field Hockey Festival and McNally Senior All-Star Game.

The organization cited the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings. Gov. Janet Mills recently announced the state’s four-stage plan to reopen the economy and that includes a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people through August.

The MFHA Board of Directors is working on plans to recognize the senior all-stars in some other fashion. Future updates can be found by visting the Maine Field Hockey Association on Facebook, @MaineFHA on Twitter, and MaineFHA on Instagram for future updates.

Email inquiries can be made to mainefieldhockey@gmail.com.

