Former guest at Lewiston shelter tests positive for the coronavirus

• May 4, 2020 7:44 am

A former guest at a Lewiston shelter has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Sun Journal reports that Community Concepts Inc., which runs the temporary shelter at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, has contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who may have been in contact with the individual.

The emergency shelter provides a place for people to stay where they can follow “social distancing” guidelines, the newspaper reports.

Guests have their temperature checked twice a day and are given masks, which they are encouraged to wear, according to the Journal.