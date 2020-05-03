Another Mainer has died as 33 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the state

Photo illustration | made with A | AP Photo illustration | made with A | AP

• May 3, 2020 11:59 am

Another Mainer has died as health officials confirmed 33 new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest death was a male in his 90s from Cumberland County.

There have now been 1,185 confirmed coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,152 on Saturday.

So far, 183 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 33 people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 12 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 706 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 422 active cases in the state. That’s up from 407 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 19,546 people had tested negative for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC.

Sunday’s numbers come as restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus began to gradually ease under a four-phase plan that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outlined last week. Protesters gathered outside the Blaine House on Saturday to oppose the governor’s plan as moving too slowly to reopen businesses.

Under the first phase, salons, barbershops, car dealerships and golf courses, among other businesses, began to reopen Friday with safety precautions. A ban on gatherings of more than 10 people remains in place.

At least one restaurant, the Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel, opened in defiance of the order on Friday. Owner Rick Savage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page late Friday that he was forced to close after the state revoked his health and liquor licenses.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 549 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of deaths from the virus — 28 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 56, 84 and 215 cases, respectively — where community transmission of the virus has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases with at least 25 percent of those not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been satisfied in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (5), Franklin (29), Hancock (10), Kennebec (105), Knox (16), Lincoln (13), Oxford (15), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (19), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,134,673 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and has caused 66,430 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

