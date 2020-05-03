May 3 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 3, 2020 7:46 am

There have now been 1,152 confirmed coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,123 on Friday.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Waldo County.

So far, 181 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 36 people are currently hospitalized, with 19 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 689 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 407 active cases in the state. That’s down from 411 on Friday.

— Minority Republicans in the Maine Legislature want to reconvene and end the coronavirus state of emergency declared by Gov. Janet Mills, which would allow all businesses to reopen but would require unlikely Democratic support. On Saturday, the four Republican legislative leaders released a letter to the Democratic presiding officers asking them to call lawmakers back to Augusta to vote on ending the state of emergency declared by Mills in mid-March to manage the virus response.

—The Eastern Area Agency on Aging has experienced a significant increase in demand for its Meals on Wheels program since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maine. Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered 10,897 meals to older residents of Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock and Washington counties in March compared to 8,192 in February — a 25 percent month-to-month increase.

— A long-hidden note found inside a beer bottle is spreading joy amid the grim pandemic.

—For those who are homeless or lack stable housing, the governor’s order to “shelter in place” during this pandemic is nearly impossible. Enter Midcoast hotels, motels and motor lodges, which have been idle for the better part of a month in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus by out-of-state travelers to Maine. These businesses have long provided temporary beds for those who are homeless, especially in rural Maine where there is a lack of shelters.

—A number of Maine dentists had been expecting to reopen their practices at the beginning of May when Gov. Janet Mills made her announcement about a four-phase reopening of the state’s economy. But after a stream of confusing messages, they are now allowed to provide emergency treatment only.

— Black and African-American people account for 5 percent of coronavirus cases in which racial information is disclosed in Maine despite making up only 1.6 percent of the population, suggesting that racial disparities seen in other states also exist here.

— Hemphill Farms in Presque Isle gave away more than 20,000 pounds of potatoes Thursday to people across the area. The extra large Russet Burbank potatoes, averaging a pound each, would have been sold to the foodservice industry for products such as french fries, but the farm lost its market because of changes in the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Garrett Hemphill, co-owner of the farm.

— As of Saturday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 1,133,069 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 66,385 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 3,846 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 2,339 in Connecticut, 296 in Rhode Island, 81 in New Hampshire and 51 in Vermont.

