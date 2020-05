Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

• May 2, 2020 2:37 pm

Updated: May 2, 2020 7:36 pm

A Searsmont woman missing since Tuesday was located safe on Saturday afternoon in Lewiston, according to Maine State Police.

Jacqueline Reed, 29, was reported missing as having last been seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street in Auburn.

Police earlier Saturday asked for help in locating the woman, who lives on the Morrow Road in Searsmont.