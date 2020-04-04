Politics
April 04, 2020
Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Maine

Patrick Semansky | AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, in Washington.
By CBS 13

AUGUSTA, Maine — President Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for Maine due to the coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills said Saturday.

The “major” disaster declaration will unlock federal funding assistance for the state and municipalities throughout Maine.

In particular, the approval means state agencies, cities and towns will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs from their COVID-19 response.

More requests for disaster assistance to support child care, behavioral health and legal services among others remain under review.

Maine has seen 10 deaths and 456 confirmed cases throughout all but one county, the Maine Centers for Disease Control said Saturday.

 

