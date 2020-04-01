Former Winthrop basketball star transferring to Husson

Courtesy of Cam Wood Courtesy of Cam Wood

• April 1, 2020 1:00 am

The Husson University men’s basketball team received a boost to its frontcourt for next season with the commitment of Winthrop’s Cam Wood.

The 6-foot-8 center is transferring to the Bangor school after spending his freshman year at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

“We were happy to have Cam reach out to us with an interest in transferring. He will provide us experienced depth at the post position,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said. “Cam had a very good high school career and had a good first year at USM. He has a nice touch around the basket and is a strong rebounder.”

Wood was a regular for the Huskies. He played in all 25 games, including 20 starts, and averaged 4.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. He shot 52.8 percent from the floor and 72.2 percent from the foul line.

During the 2018-2019 campaign, Wood led Winthrop High School to a 21-1 record and a Class C State Championship. He averaged 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocked shots.

Wood was a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and was named the Class C South Tournament MVP. He finished his career with more than 1,000 points and was a Bangor Daily News All-Maine third-team selection.

Husson finished the 2019-2020 season with a 12-15 record but made its 35th consecutive conference tournament appearance, reaching the NAC semifinals.