Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Blue Hill hospital

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• April 1, 2020 8:29 am

Updated: April 1, 2020 9:23 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

BLUE HILL, Maine — A patient has tested positive for the coronavirus at Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Suzanne Spruce, chief marketing and communications officer of Northern Light Health, confirmed the case, but declined to provide further details, citing patient confidentiality. Northern Light operates hospitals in Blue Hill and Ellsworth.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

There are at least 303 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, spread across at least 12 Maine counties. Health officials on Tuesday confirmed two additional deaths — both in women in their 80s from Kennebec and York counties — from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to five.

The three previous deaths were reported in Cumberland County since Friday.

Mount Desert Island Hospital confirmed on March 19 that a patient at the Bar Harbor hospital had tested positive for COVID-19. A day later Maine CDC officials said a case detected in Hancock County involved a Penobscot County resident who had been tested by a Hancock County health care provider. That case was added to Penobscot County’s count. Citing patient confidentiality, Maine CDC officials declined to confirm whether this case was the same as the one reported by MDI Hospital.

The patient remained in a vehicle on the MDI hospital’s campus to be tested and never entered the facility, the hospital said at the time.

Spruce reiterated the message sent by all health care practitioners since coronavirus cases began appearing in the state: be safe.

“Stay home. Don’t touch your face. Wash your hands often. If you sneeze or cough do so in the sleeve of your elbow,” Spruce said in an email. “If you have to be out stay six apart from others — social distancing works.”