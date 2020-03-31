UMaine’s Gendron finalist for national hockey coach of the year

BDN File | BDN BDN File | BDN

• March 31, 2020 12:13 pm

This story will be updated.

University of Maine men’s ice hockey head coach Red Gendron has been named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.

The winner of the honor, selected by the nation’s 60 NCAA Division I head coaches, will be announced on Tuesday, April 7.

The 2019-20 AHCA Men’s Ice Hockey Spencer Penrose Award finalists also include Brad Berry, North Dakota; Bob Motzko, Minnesota; Greg Powers, Arizona State; Mike Hastings, Minnesota State; Scott Sandelin, Minnesota-Duluth; Eric Lang, American International College; and Mike Schafer of Cornell.

Gendron guided the Black Bears to their best Hockey East regular-season finish since the 2011-2012 season, claiming the fourth seed in the Hockey East Tournament with a 12-9-3 record in league play. UMaine posted an 18-11-5 overall mark.

The Black Bears went 13-1-3 in games at Alfond Arena in Orono.

UMaine also ranked third in Hockey East and 10th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 2.21 goals per game. The Black Bears also were 11th in penalty killing percentage (.861).