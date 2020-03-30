Are you a medical worker fighting the coronavirus? The BDN wants to hear from you.

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 30, 2020 5:13 pm

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to rise in Maine, threatening to stress the medical system and the front-line workers fighting the virus.

The Bangor Daily News wants to hear from those workers. How are your hospitals or other medical organizations fighting the virus in harder-hit areas or preparing to fight it in places where cases have not emerged yet? Do they have good stores of supplies? Do you feel safe? How are you and your colleagues dealing with the stress of this unprecedented time?

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Fill out the form below to talk to us. We will not use your names or stories in any form without speaking to you first and we can protect the anonymity of you or your colleagues.