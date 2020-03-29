Spring storm will bring snow and rain to Maine overnight

Evan Belanger | BDN Evan Belanger | BDN

• March 29, 2020 9:41 am

A spring storm will bring snow and rain into Maine overnight Sunday into Monday, making roads slippery and travel difficult, according to the National Weather Service.

Northernmost Maine and the western mountains will bear the brunt of the storm with the coast and southern Maine receiving mostly rain that could turn to sleet and snow overnight as temperatures drop.

Northwest Aroostook County and northern Piscataquis and Somerset counties will be hardest hit, with between 6 and 9 inches of snow predicted. Between 4 and 6 inches is forecast to fall in central and southern Aroostook, northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

The Bangor area, along with interior Hancock, Washington and Waldo counties, was expected to get 2 to 3 inches of snow. Less than an inch of snow was predicted for the Down East coast.