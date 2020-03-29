Business
March 29, 2020
CMP to donate masks to Maine Emergency Management Agency

Natalie Williams | BDN
By Lori Valigra, BDN Staff

Central Maine Power Co. plans to donate personal protective equipment that its parent company, Avangrid, had in storage to emergency personnel in Maine Monday morning, a spokesperson for the company said.

The company will donate 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N95 respirator masks, two of the most in-demand items for front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to bring the equipment to the Maine Emergency Management Agency in Augusta at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

 

