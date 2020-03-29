CMP to donate masks to Maine Emergency Management Agency

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 29, 2020 6:02 pm

Central Maine Power Co. plans to donate personal protective equipment that its parent company, Avangrid, had in storage to emergency personnel in Maine Monday morning, a spokesperson for the company said.

The company will donate 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N95 respirator masks, two of the most in-demand items for front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to bring the equipment to the Maine Emergency Management Agency in Augusta at 7:30 a.m. Monday.