Janet Mills extends boating registration deadline

John Holyoke | BDN

• March 27, 2020 5:22 pm

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the deadline to register boats has been extended to April 30. Boat owners are allowed to operate without a current 2020 registration and milfoil sticker.

Mills directed the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to allow boaters more time to register their boats, since many town offices are currently closed. Boat registrations usually expire at the end of the calendar year.

“With some town offices closed, and state offices closed to walk-in business due to the civil state of emergency, it made sense to relax the registration requirement until we can work out all the logistical details,” MDIF&W Commissioner Judy Camuso said.

MDIF&W allows boaters to renew boat registration online at mefishwildlife.com, but not all towns can currently register boats through the state’s internet vendor, InforME.

First-time boat registrations cannot be completed online. Boat owners should call their town office to see if it is open and if registration can be completed through the mail, according to MDIF&W.

If a boater cannot register their boat online or through the postal system, MDIF&W said it will work with owners to get their boats registered. It can be reached at 207-287-8000.

Newly purchased boats should have a valid 20-day temporary registration.