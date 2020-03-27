National Politics
March 27, 2020
National Politics Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Real ID | Today's Paper
National Politics

House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes to Trump

House Television | AP
House Television | AP
In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020.
The Associated Press

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like