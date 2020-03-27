How Maine artists and organizations can entertain you from a distance

Courtesy of Adam Hess Courtesy of Adam Hess

• March 27, 2020 8:06 am

Updated: March 27, 2020 8:06 am

Of course it’s a bummer that you can’t go out and do the things you normally like to do on the weekends, whether it’s to see a show, check out a band or just have a beer at a bar. But that’s what has to happen — and it’s the kindest, most compassionate and responsible thing you can do for yourself and your neighbors during these crazy times.

But, that doesn’t mean that musicians, artists and other creative people are just staying quiet as we ride out the coronavirus storm. Far from it, in fact. Countless individuals, bands groups and organizations are offering free live streams of their work, be it concerts, tours, workshops or full performances. Here are some of our favorites, both local and not.

Lots of Maine bands are taking to their laptops to give performances, including, most recently, fan favorites like the Ghost of Paul Revere, who will release rare performances and do some livestreams throughout the coming week, and the Mallett Brothers Band, members of which are performing solo songs on Facebook a near-daily basis. Bangor’s own When Particles Collide are performing “Live from Mom’s Basement” every Wednesday and Saturday for the near future, and this Sunday, Zak Kendall from GoldenOak will do a live concert on the band’s Facebook page. If you’re looking for more of a dance party, Queen City Sound System from Bangor will broadcast a live “stay home” vinyl night DJ set from 7 to 11 p.m.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPenobscotTheatreDramaticAcademy%2Fvideos%2F235341417860076%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Want to entertain the kiddos? For the younger demographic, Ben Layman of Penobscot Theatre’s Dramatic Academy will each day read a children’s book via Facebook live. Each Friday, the University of Maine Museum of Art will lead a virtual tour of its current exhibits. And the Maine Discovery Museum has been letting dogs, cats and other friendly creatures roam its empty halls, live streaming it for your entertainment (and education!).

And finally, if you’re a musical theater or opera fan, this is actually an incredible time for you. During the pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera in New York will every day stream a different opera from its extensive Live in HD series — this week it’s works from Richard Wagner, including the Opera’s monumental 2011 production of his full Ring cycle, and next week, you can check out everything from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” to John Adams’ modern classic, “Nixon in China.”

More of a musical theater fan? Broadway HD offers a free week trial to start, and you can stream countless classic musicals, such as “Sweeney Todd,” “Kinky Boots,” “The Phantom of the Opera “ and many more.

Do you have something you’d like to offer up to entertain the masses while they’re staying safe at home? Leave a link in the comments.