Coastal state parks close due to spread of COVID-19

• March 26, 2020 5:41 pm

Updated: March 26, 2020 5:46 pm

Parks across Maine have closed due to overcrowding amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands announced the closing of coastal state parks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Effective on Friday, March 27, Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park and Mackworth Island will all be closed to the public, according to the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

These parks are closed until April 8, but if the coronavirus continues to spread, the closures could be extended.

“Closing any of our State Parks is the last thing we want to do,” Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said. “We are keeping as many parks as possible open, and we encourage people to look for ways to take much-needed breaks in the outdoors that allow them to avoid crowded places and maintain physical distancing.”

The National Park Service also announced that Acadia National Park will close Park Loop Road, including Ocean Drive, all carriage roads, restrooms, and visitor services to comply with state and local orders.

Select state and public beaches, including Kittery, York and Wells, are also closed.