Acadia National Park to close Park Loop and carriage roads

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• March 25, 2020 5:11 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

The National Park Service announced major closures throughout Acadia National Park to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Park Loop Road, including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, all carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor services and visitor centers will all be closed March 26, according to Christie Denzel Anastasia of the National Park Service.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The National Park Service did not say when the park will reopen, but it is providing updates on the park’s website.

Park Loop Road is the main road through the park, which takes visitors to Sand Beach, Cadillac Mountain and other popular sites throughout the park.

The carriage roads are typically open to hikers, bikers and horseback riders. There are 45 miles of roads within the park.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease