Mills eases way for out-of-state doctors to practice medicine in Maine

• March 25, 2020 5:00 pm

In response to the coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills is making it easier for out-of-state physicians to practice medicine in Maine.

Mills has issued an executive order that allows physicians to obtain an emergency license to provide health care in Maine, either in person or through telemedicine.

At a press conference Wednesday, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said that the order also suspends the fee for retired physicians to reactivate their licenses.

“We can’t have our health care providers sitting on the sidelines,” Lambrew said. “We need you through telehealth, through phones, through digital medias to continue to support our health care system.”

State officials are also urging health care providers to register at the emergency volunteer website maineresponds.org.

