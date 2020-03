lfort | BDN lfort | BDN

• March 25, 2020 2:51 pm

BROWNFIELD — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said a Fryeburg man was killed in a crash in Brownfield Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Pequawket Trail.

Deputies say 57-year-old David Chute was driving a Nissan Titan at a high rate of speed when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Chute was ejected and died at the scene.

Investigators say speed and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in the crash.