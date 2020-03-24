Hodgdon hoop standout caps career with NCAA Division II All-East recognition

SportsPix | BDN SportsPix | BDN

• March 24, 2020 11:57 am

Bentley University men’s basketball standout Chris Hudson of Hodgdon was named Monday to the NCAA Division II All-East Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The 6-foot-5 senior forward previously earned a similar honor from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. He was also selected to the All-Northeast-10 Conference First Team and was the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year.

Hudson led Bentley to a 17-12 record by averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. No other Northeast-10 player has reached all of those marks in at least nine years.

Hudson led the conference in blocks (43), was second in field-goal percentage (.566) and finished sixth in scoring.

In his 109 career games with the Falcons, Hudson amassed 1,428 points and 685 rebounds with a .538 field-goal percentage.