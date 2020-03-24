College sports
March 24, 2020
Hodgdon hoop standout caps career with NCAA Division II All-East recognition

Chris Hudson of Bentley University (left) is pictured during a game in December 2018. The forward from Hodgdon has been named to the NCAA Division II All-East Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. (SportsPix)
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff

Bentley University men’s basketball standout Chris Hudson of Hodgdon was named Monday to the NCAA Division II All-East Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The 6-foot-5 senior forward previously earned a similar honor from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. He was also selected to the All-Northeast-10 Conference First Team and was the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year.

Hudson led Bentley to a 17-12 record by averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. No other Northeast-10 player has reached all of those marks in at least nine years.

Hudson led the conference in blocks (43), was second in field-goal percentage (.566) and finished sixth in scoring.

In his 109 career games with the Falcons, Hudson amassed 1,428 points and 685 rebounds with a .538 field-goal percentage.

 

