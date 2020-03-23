Susan Collins hits Democrats as coronavirus stimulus talks boil over in Congress

Andrew Harnik | AP Andrew Harnik | AP

• March 23, 2020 1:35 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 107 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

WASHINGTON — Negotiations on a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package bogged down in Congress on Monday, leading to an angry floor speech from Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as President Donald Trump expressed qualms about extending a current 15-day shutdown recommended by the federal government.

With a population on edge and shell-shocked financial markets entering a new work week, Washington labored under the size and scope of a rescue package that’s more ambitious than any in recent times — larger than the 2008 bank bailout and 2009 recovery act combined.

Democrats say the largely Republican-led effort does not go far enough to provide health care and worker aid and fails to put restraints on a proposed $500 billion “slush fund” for corporations. They voted to block its advance on Sunday as negotiations continue.

Central to the package is an item championed by Collins, a Republican, for at least $350 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are at home. There is a one-time rebate check of about $1,200 per person, or $3,000 for a family of four, as well as extended unemployment benefits. Hospitals would get $110 billion for an expected influx of sick patients.

Minority Democrats in the Senate have warned the draft plan’s $500 billion for corporations does not put enough restraints on business, saying the ban on corporate stock buy-backs is weak and the limits on executive pay are only for two years.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, called it “a slush fund” that could end up in the hands of corporations or executives, not workers. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the most conservative Senate Democrat, said the package was “totally worried about Wall Street.”

But on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, warned that the nation “cannot afford a game of chicken” on the aid package and the situation had not improved by Monday, when Collins blasted Democrats in a floor speech delayed briefly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, objected to allowing the Maine senator to speak. She called that move “unbelievable” on the floor.

Once she was allowed to speak, Collins said negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on her small-business portion of the package had happened in “good faith” and that negotiations could have also continued if Democrats allowed the package to advance on Sunday.

“We don’t have another day. We don’t have another hour,” she said. “We don’t have another minute to delay acting.”

At a Sunday briefing, Trump, a Republican, urged Congress to make a deal on the relief package and responded to criticism that his administration was sluggish to act. He cited his cooperation with the three states hardest hit — New York, Washington and California — and invoked a measure to give governors flexibility in calling up the national guard under their control, while the federal government covers the bill.

But on Monday, Trump suggested that the remedies may be more harmful than the outbreak in a tweet contradicting the advice of medical experts across the country. In all capital letters, he tweeted: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said the country should expect new federal guidance “which will make it possible for people that have been exposed to return to work more quickly with — by wearing a mask for a certain period of time.”

A week ago, the White House came out with a “15 Days to Stop the Spread” plan that encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid bars, restaurants and discretionary travel, as well as groups of more than 10 people. It also told older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions that they should stay home and away from other people.

Since then, states that have become hot spots for the virus have implemented even more radical measures, which the White House has applauded. Officials have made clear that they don’t believe the threat will be over at the end of 15 days, but will reassess what steps are needed at the end of the period.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd, Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Hope Yen, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama and E&E News writer Bev Banks contributed to this report.