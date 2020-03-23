York closes its beaches after ‘unacceptable’ influx of weekend visitors

Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald via AP Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald via AP

• March 23, 2020 2:06 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 107 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public.

The town of York is closing its beaches after the weekend saw a large influx of out-of-state day trippers.

That’s the latest move being considered by local authorities to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

York Town Manager Stephen Burns told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that the local beach ordinance gives him the authority to close the beaches, saying the town saw an “unacceptable” upsurge of visitors at a time when public health officials are asking people to limit social contact and increase physical space from others during the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Local parks, such as Mt. Agamenticus, also saw waves of visitors and could be the next to close, the Press Herald reports.

Other nearby beach communities, including Old Orchard Beach and Wells, have reported an influx of visitors from out of state as well. Further up the coast on Mount Desert Island, residents have reported seeing more out-of-state license plates than typically seen this time of year.

Wells Town Manager Jonathan Carter told the Portland newspaper that he intends to send a letter to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to ask about imposing visitors restrictions and to provide cities and towns more guidance on government closures.

On Monday, cases of the coronavirus in the state jumped to 107, up from 89 the day before, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.