Falmouth retirement home now has 6 residents with coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 21, 2020 2:38 pm

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 70 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

A sixth resident of the OceanView at Falmouth retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The resident is being cared for at Maine Medical Center in Portland, officials at the retirement community said Saturday.

The resident had not been connected to previous cases of the disease at OceanView, but because of the growing statewide community spread of the coronavirus, “it is no longer possible to definitively determine the source of exposure,” the retirement home said in a statement.

[What we know about the Mainers who have tested positive for coronavirus]

Of the six residents who have tested presumptive positive, three residents are receiving care at Maine Medical Center and three are recuperating at their respective homes. Patient privacy laws prevent officials at the retirement community from releasing any additional details about the patients.

The retirement community “strongly urges” all residents of the facility to shelter in place, officials said.

There are 421 residents at OceanView, including 47 people in assisted living and 24 others in memory care, according to OceanView officials. The facility also has approximately 200 staff members, including three nurses who are in self-quarantine but have not shown any symptoms.

Watch: What older adults need to know about COVID-19

