Member of Mike Pence’s staff tests positive for virus

Evan Vucci | AP Evan Vucci | AP

• March 20, 2020 7:36 pm

As of 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 44 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokesperson Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

From Pence office: "“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 20, 2020

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.