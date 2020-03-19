Boston Celtics
March 20, 2020
Boston Celtics Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Jackson Lab | Today's Paper
Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

Andy Brownbill | AP
Andy Brownbill | AP
United States Marcus Smart shoots a free throw against Australia during their exhibition basketball game in Melbourne, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Smart was tested five days ago and said he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

The Celtics on Thursday also announced via social media that a player had tested positive for the virus after being exposed to a known positive case.

View this post on Instagram

A statement from the Boston Celtics.

A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics) on

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like