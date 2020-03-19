Celtics’ Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

Andy Brownbill | AP Andy Brownbill | AP

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Smart was tested five days ago and said he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The Celtics on Thursday also announced via social media that a player had tested positive for the virus after being exposed to a known positive case.