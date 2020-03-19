3 new ways Mainers can access health care remotely

Mark Lennihan | AP Mark Lennihan | AP

• March 19, 2020 2:18 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

More people across Maine will be able see their medical providers and other service professionals remotely after three main changes this week.

Medicare

More older people will be able to receive a range of services from their doctors without having to travel to a health care facility, under a change made by the federal government Tuesday.

People on Medicare throughout Maine, not just in more rural areas, will be able to stay at home and have their common office visits, mental health counseling and preventive health checks conducted through a computer screen with their provider, effective retroactively back to March 6.

Now that the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has relaxed regulations, health care organizations such as Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor will be able to provide more remote care to patients, said Jesse Higgins, director of integrated behavioral health for the hospital.

She is now making sure a number of providers have the equipment, such as laptops and headsets, and confidential space they need to care for people staying at home. Next, providers will reach out to patients to prepare them to use a secure app on their phone, tablet or computer, to potentially have their mental health appointment remotely.

“What we’re focused on now is continuity of care for our patients — just keeping people safe in the community, so they don’t need a higher level of care. The hospital systems are likely to be overwhelmed with infectious disease concerns in the near future,” said Higgins, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

Some people may be hesitant to try teletherapy, but patients usually get used to it after giving it a try, said Brent Scobie, vice president for clinician services and quality at Acadia.

“We have been providing the service regardless, but we’re looking to use more of it to supplement people’s care, so they don’t have to go without during this period of time,” Scobie said.

Prescriptions

People on MaineCare, the state’s version of Medicaid, are now able to talk to their doctor over the phone or through video to get a prescription.

On Monday, the state government made an emergency rule change to allow physicians, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants to get reimbursed by MaineCare for prescribing medication remotely, such as over a video conferencing system. Previously, there was a blanket prohibition on telehealth prescribing.

Because it is an emergency measure, the rule is effective for 90 days. However, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has begun the process to make the change permanent, according to Jackie Farwell, a department spokesperson.

Case management

People with behavioral or special developmental needs now have greater remote access to their case managers.

On Tuesday, the Maine Legislature approved an emergency bill, sponsored by Sen. Geoff Gratwick, D-Bangor, to allow MaineCare to reimburse for virtual case management services. Case managers are responsible for connecting their clients to resources in the community.

“Each Case Manager supports up to 35 people on their caseload. This is a lot of people when they have complex needs, are on waiting lists and are scattered throughout downeast Maine,” said Bonnie-Jean Brooks, the CEO of OHI, a Bangor-based nonprofit supporting more than 600 people with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, in written testimony to the Legislature.

Gov. Janet Mills signed LD 1974 on Wednesday, said her press secretary, Lindsay Crete. The governor’s signature put the bill into effect immediately.

