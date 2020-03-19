Man charged after crashing into Bath woman’s home

Courtesy of the Bath Police Department Courtesy of the Bath Police Department

• March 19, 2020 7:49 am

A Phippsburg man has been charged after police say he crashed into a Bath woman’s home earlier this month.

James A. Brosseau, 23, was issued criminal summonses Tuesday for violation of conditions of release, a class E misdemeanor; failure to notify owner of an accident resulting in property damage, a class E misdemeanor; and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means, a class E misdemeanor, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Booth of the Bath Police Department.

A 91-year-old woman was awoken about 3:45 a.m. March 7 to a “loud crash” and discovered a silver Ford van had crashed into the den of her Webber Avenue home, Booth said earlier this month.

The van’s driver, later identified as Brosseau, fled from the scene, but officers later received a tip from a driver who had picked up Brosseau on High Street in Bath and dropped him off in Phippsburg, according to Booth.

Bath police and a Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy went to the residence where Brosseau was dropped off and found him there. The 23-year-old was injured in the crash and taken from the residence to a local hospital, according to Booth.

Brosseau was scheduled to appear in West Bath Unified Criminal Court on June 16.