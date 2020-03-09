Van crashes into Bath house

Courtesy of the Bath Police Department Courtesy of the Bath Police Department

• March 9, 2020 10:10 am

A Phippsburg man may face charges after police say he crashed a van into a Bath woman’s home on Friday.

A 91-year-old woman was awoken about 3:45 a.m. to a “loud crash” and discovered a silver Ford van had crashed into her den, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Booth of the Bath Police Department.

The van’s 23-year-old driver fled from the scene, but officers later received a tip from a driver who had picked up the man on High Street in Bath and dropped him off in Phippsburg, Booth said.

Bath police and a Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy went to the residence where the man was dropped off and found him there. The 23-year-old, whose identity has been withheld, was injured in the crash and was taken from the residence to a local hospital, Booth said.

The crash remains under investigation, which may lead to criminal charges, according to Booth.