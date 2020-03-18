UMaine’s Swayman, Fossier earn Hockey East all-conference honors

Mark Tutuny photo | BDN Mark Tutuny photo | BDN

• March 18, 2020 11:58 am

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been recognized as the Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of Year and a first-team all-star as part of the announcement of the Hockey East Association annual awards announced Wednesday.

Mitch Fossier was the other Black Bear honored as he earned second-team recognition.

Swayman, who on Tuesday signed a contract with the National Hockey league’s Boston Bruins, was the only unanimous choice among the 11 Hockey East head coaches.

He finished with a record of 18-11-5 with three shutouts and led the NCAA in saves with 1,099. The junior ranks second in the country with a 9.39 save percentage and 14th with a 2.07 goals-against average.

His 2,060 minutes played are fifth most among qualifying netminders. He also recorded 25 games with 30 or more saves.

Fossier notched a collegiate career-high 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) with a plus-16 rating. The senior left winger was second on the team in goals and finished first in assists, points, and plus-minus.

He ranked second in the league and third in the nation in assists and was fourth in points in the conference and seventh in the country.

Joining Swayman on the All-Hockey East First Team are defensemen Mike Callahan of Providence and David Farrance of Boston University and forwards Jack Dugan of Providence, John Leonard of Massachusetts and Tyler Madden of Northeastern.

Fossier’s counterparts on the Second Team are goalie Spencer Knight and defenseman Ben Finkelstein of Boston College, defensemen Ryan Shea of Northeastern and Wyatt Newpower of Connecticut, and forwards Alex Newhook of Boston College and Tyce Thompson of Providence.

The Hockey East Third Team is made up of Boston University forwards Patrick Harper and Trevor Zegras, UMass Lowell Tyler Wall, defenseman Jesper Mattila and forward David Cotton of Boston College, and defensemen Max Gildon of New Hampshire and Jake McLaughlin of UMass.