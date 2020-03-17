UMaine’s Swayman signs contract with Bruins

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• March 17, 2020 5:10 pm

As expected, University of Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman has decided to pass up his senior year and begin his professional career in the Boston Bruins organization.

Swayman, who is one of three finalists for Hockey East Player of the Year Award, signed with the Bruins on Tuesday. UMaine hockey made the announcement via its Twitter account.

He was their fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, the 111th player chosen.

It was an eventful day for the Anchorage, Alaska, native as he learned earlier that he was the recipient of the Walter Brown Award which goes to New England’s top American-born college player.

Swayman is likely to join the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins if the season continues. Play has been suspended by the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Swayman had a tremendous season.

His .939 save percentage was second best in the country among 60 Division I schools and his 2.07 goals-against average ranked him 15th. He compiled an 18-11-5 record to lead the Black Bears to a fourth place finish in Hockey East after they were picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll.

He made at least 30 saves 25 times including 14 games in which he stopped 35 or more shots.

He went 7-4-3 in games in which he made at least 35 saves including a 48-save gem in UMaine’s season-ending 1-0 over Providence College. He had 18 Grade-A [high-percentage] stops including two off breakaways against Providence.

Swayman’s 1,099 saves led the country and set the UMaine single-season record. His .939 save percentage was second-best in school history behind long-time Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard’s .956 in the 2003-04 season. His 2.07 GAA was fourth-best in the history of the program dating back to the 1977-78 season.

Swayman concluded his three years at UMaine as the school’s all-time career leader in saves (3,130) and minutes played (5,906:46). He is second in save percentage (.927) behind Howard’s .931 and fifth in GAA at 2.51.

He collected three of his four career shutouts in his last five games. During that five-game stretch, he compiled an 0.78 GAA and a .977 save percentage while going 3-1-1.

The Boston Bruins goalie tandem of Tuukka Rask (33 years old) and Jaroslav Halak (34) is getting up there in years but they have a 22-year-old in Dan Vladar from the Czech Republic who is leading the AHL in GAA (1.79) and save percentage (.936) and a 27-year-old in Max Legace, whose 2.37 GAA is eighth-best.