March 17, 2020
Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots

Charles Krupa | AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tom Brady, who helped the New England Patriots win a record six Super Bowl Championships, is moving on.

Brady on Tuesday morning announced on his Twitter account that he will be playing elsewhere next season after 19 years with the Patriots.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>LOVE YOU PATS NATION <a href=”https://t.co/lxSQZmnjPL”>pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL</a></p>&mdash; Tom Brady (@TomBrady) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1239895697207549952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

 

