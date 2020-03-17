Maine lawmakers set to pass coronavirus response bill allowing town meeting delays

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders were set to release a sweeping response to the new coronavirus on Tuesday, allowing municipalities and schools to operate on current budgets through January while setting aside $11 million to fight the virus.

The package is in addition to the $73 million revised supplemental budget that initially passed both chambers on Tuesday morning. It is expected to be approved alongside the budget late in the day as lawmakers hustle to wrap up their work more than a month before the previously scheduled end of the 2020 session because of the virus.

It is one of several agreements lawmakers made over the weekend as they hashed out the budget, some of which is aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. It includes $1 million for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to expand coronavirus testing at the state’s laboratory and to hire more epidemiologists and nurses to respond to the pandemic.

It comes in the wake of Mills declaring a civil emergency in the state as the virus continues to spread. She has recommended limiting gatherings of over 50 people and recommended public schools move to remote instruction, something many schools have already done.

The new bill is still being finalized, but a summary of the document provided to the Bangor Daily News includes provisions that will allow schools and towns to continue to spend money if town or budget meetings are delayed because of the virus, provided they follow their current budget. Town meetings are traditionally held in March. Spending typically must be approved by voters.

That provision ends 30 days after the health emergency ends or Jan. 1, 2021. Municipalities will be allowed to hold remote public hearings for 30 days after the emergency ends, provided they follow state public notification laws.

The Maine Department of Education would be allowed to waive certain school attendance requirements that will allow students whose schools have closed to still graduate. It ensures schools would be allowed to provide nutrition services while closed until June of next year.

Cities and towns will be allowed to extend registrations and licenses that will expire for 30 days after the emergency ends. That’s important because the Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has closed motor vehicle bureaus to the public around the state. He said Tuesday that his office is also working to get a bill that would give his department funding and authority to expand absentee voting ahead of the June primaries.

If the state needs more resources to fight the virus in the coming months, one key provision would allow the state to create a reserve that could hold up to $11 million through next year. A separate bill doing that initially passed the House and Senate on Tuesday and is likely to be enacted.