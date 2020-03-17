Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is canceled in response to coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 17, 2020 3:24 pm

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 23 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

The City of Bangor announced on Tuesday that the 54th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, scheduled for April 18, has been canceled in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the constantly changing circumstances around COVID-19 and the unknown length we will be dealing with this, we decided to cancel the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race for 2020,” said Tracy Willette, Bangor’s director of parks and recreation. “It’s a difficult event to postpone and reschedule since the water level in the stream continually drops throughout the spring, along with the resources needed to safely run the event.”

The decision was made by the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department in consultation with the City of Bangor staff and safety teams.

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a 16.5-mile race that begins in Kenduskeag Village and finishes in Downtown Bangor. Typically, the race attracts 800-900 paddlers from around New England. It also attracts hundreds of spectators.

This is the first time the race has been canceled for the year, Willette said, though it has been postponed in the past due to ice.

