Maine CDC: 8 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state

Hyoung Chang | The Denver Post via AP Hyoung Chang | The Denver Post via AP

• March 16, 2020 11:17 am

Updated: March 16, 2020 12:22 pm

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

There are now eight confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Maine, while another nine have tested presumptive positive, state health officials said Monday.

That comes as more than 100 people in the state have been quarantined or are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The number is fluid as new test results roll in, a Maine CDC spokesman said Monday morning.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said Sunday that the latest cases didn’t involve people who had traveled abroad, but are likely the result of “community spread.”

Previous cases were announced on Thursday, when health officials said a Navy reservist in her 50s from Androscoggin County tested presumptive positive, and on Friday, when a Portland city employee in his 50s whose results led to the closure of city buildings, including City Hall, for two weeks. Both are in self-isolation, as are another 30 people who came into contact with the Portland worker.

On Monday, officials confirmed that a 12-year-old boy from Cape Elizabeth became the first Maine child to test positive for the virus. A male in his 80s who is a resident at Oceanview in Falmouth, a senior living community, has tested positive. A Cumberland County woman in her 70s is isolated at home. Health officials did not say if she is related to the man at Oceanview.

A Lincoln County health care worker in her 30s is isolated at home. Her employer has been contacted and steps are being taken to reduce exposure to patients, staff and other community members. Another man in his 40s has tested presumptive positive.

On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil emergency for the next 30 days as the state ramps up its efforts to contain the virus’ spread. Mills asked that schools suspend in-person classes, as many — including Thomas and Colby colleges in Waterville, Bowdoin College in Brunswick, and the University of Maine System’s seven campuses — have already done.

Nationally, at least 1,629 people in 46 states and the District of Columbia have been sickened by the coronavirus, while at least 41 have died as a result of infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease