State bicentennial event canceled to prevent possible spread of coronavirus

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 12, 2020 12:16 pm

As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Maine Bicentennial Commission announced on Thursday that the Statehood Day celebration set for Sunday, March 15 in Augusta has been canceled.

According to a post from tv station WGME around midday Thursday, the event, which was set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Augusta Armory, has been canceled. According to a source on the Maine Bicentennial Commission, the event will hopefully be held on a different date, to be scheduled later on in the year.

Statehood Day was set to feature speakers, musical performances and a giant birthday cake for the state of Maine, which became a state 200 years ago, on March 15, 1820.

Statehood Day is one of many large events in Maine that were scheduled for coming weeks that have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Other major events that have been canceled include the Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show at the University of Maine and a number of sporting events across the state.

