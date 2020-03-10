Maine ethics watchdog votes to investigate anti-CMP corridor group

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 10, 2020 12:27 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s campaign finance watchdog voted on Tuesday to investigate whether a dark-money group opposing Central Maine Power’s corridor proposal qualifies as a political committee, saying it needed to better understand the group’s activities.

At issue was whether Stop the Corridor, a limited-liability company that does not have to disclose its donors, had shifted its “major purpose” by assisting an anti-corridor political action committee in signature gathering after advertising against the project for months.

Clean Energy Matters, a CMP-funded political committee, brought two ethics complaints, both concerning whether Stop the Corridor and Say No to NECEC, the grassroots group leading the people’s referendum, should qualify as political committees.

Tuesday’s ethics hearing came after Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office certified enough signatures last week to put a question aiming to kill the project on the November ballot. The utility argued that thousands of those signatures could be invalid, teasing a court challenge.

Before the commission on Tuesday, Katherine Knox, an attorney for Stop the Corridor, argued its purpose was always to influence the permitting process and that it adhered to state reporting laws. Stop the Corridor reported in-kind contributions of $50,000 to a political committee running the anti-corridor referendum, but it declined to tell the commission how it raised money.

“There isn’t a single slice of evidence that we have raised money for this initiative,” Knox said, adding that interest in a group’s funding is not enough grounds to call for an investigation.

The CMP-linked group has argued the group’s involvement in helping collect signatures showed the group was an active party in the campaign once the signature-gathering process for an anti-corridor people’s referendum began in the fall. Attorney Newell Augur pointed to municipal petition logs and ads showing Stop the Corridor representatives picking up signatures.

The commission voted 2 to 1 to investigate Stop the Corridor, with William Lee, a Democratic attorney from Waterville, and Richard Nass, a former Republican state senator from Acton, voting in favor. Meri Lowry, a Democrat from Portland, voted against it, arguing that a few months of activity didn’t represent a broad shift in the group’s purpose.

If required to register as a political action committee, Stop the Corridor would have to disclose donors. It could also face a penalty for late registration and plus additional penalties for filing reports late if those reports meet a donation threshold.

Commission staff treaded carefully on the subject. Jonathan Wayne, the executive director of the commission, said in a memo that there was not enough information about how Stop the Corridor operates and is funded to show a violation has occurred and suggesting the commission should decide for itself.

Wayne said there was no “direct evidence” Stop the Corridor has received more than $5,000 in contributions — the threshold needed to register as a political committee — but noted that was because the group “declined to provide even a general description” of income sources.

The matter was one of three complaints being considered by the commission against corridor opponents on Tuesday. The commission is also expected to vote on whether Say No to NECEC, a grassroots group that shares leadership with an anti-corridor committee, should register as a political committee as well. A natural gas generator-funded committee opposing the project also faces potential fines for late financial reporting.