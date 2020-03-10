Portland schools addressing spike in racial bullying amid coronavirus fears

David Goldman | AP David Goldman | AP

• March 10, 2020 6:00 pm

Initial test results show that no Mainers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana issued a letter to faculty and other school officials Monday night warning that concerns over the spread of the respiratory pathogen COVID-19, or coronavirus, has led to an increase in bullying and harassment in schools nationwide.

“I wrote to you recently about how we can all work to prevent the spread of Coronavirus-19 if there is an outbreak in our community,” Botana wrote. “I am writing now to ask for everyone’s help in combating another problem related to COVID-19: stereotyping, harassment and bullying of students, staff, or other community members perceived to be of Chinese American or Asian descent.”

The superintendent’s letter echoes a statement published last week by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, which identified the problem as a concern nationwide.

“In an environment of fear, some individuals may regrettably turn toward racial or ethnic stereotypes,” the department’s letter said. “This bullying, harassment or discrimination can take many forms, ranging from verbal abuse to physical attacks based on race, ancestry or misunderstandings about cultural traditions.”

The coronavirus was first identified during an outbreak in Wuhan, China in late January and has since spread to 81 countries, including the United States. Concentrations of people who have tested positive for the virus are in California, New York City, and King County, Washington.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency there on Tuesday afternoon, after the number of people who tested positive in the state jumped from 51 to 92.

The coronavirus has not yet been confirmed in Maine as of Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Botana said the chance of an outbreak was “quite low” in the Portland school district, where school nurses and administrators are working with the public health department, Maine Center for Disease Control and state Department of Education to prevent outbreaks.

Botana did not cite any specific incidents in the school system. He said there is no programming currently planned at the schools on the issue of bullying.

Approximately 5.5 percent of more than 2,000 students in Portland’s three public schools identify as Asian, according to demographic statistics obtained at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

As with the common cold or influenza, COVID-19 spreads when an infected person coughs or exhales, emitting small droplets, according to the World Health Organization. People who have COVID-19 have shown flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The infection might also spread before people show symptoms, according to the CDC.

