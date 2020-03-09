Bangor man killed in snowmobile crash

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

A Bangor man was killed Sunday afternoon when his snowmobile crashed into trees in Piscataquis County.

Andrew Purdue, 42, was riding a 1993 Polaris XLT on a trail near the Medford-Lakeview town line about 12:20 p.m. when he speeded by another member of his party and was unable to stop at an intersection and crashed into trees, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Purdue initially was responsive, but then lost consciousness and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, Latti said Sunday night. Purdue died about 1:55 p.m.

Latti said no additional information about the crash was available.

Medford is east of Milo.

It was the second fatal snowmobile crash to happen across the state over the weekend. Shawn Chamberlain, 38, of Lewiston was killed Saturday evening when his snowmobile struck a tree in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant west of Moosehead Lake.