Lewiston man killed in snowmobile crash

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• March 8, 2020 11:18 am

A Lewiston man was killed Saturday evening when his snowmobile struck a tree in Somerset County.

Shawn Chamberlain, 38, was riding a 2018 Polaris 800 XC along a trail in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant about 5 p.m. when he lost control of his sled at a turn and struck a tree, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Chamberlain’s riding partner administered CPR immediately after the crash and flagged down a passing vehicle, Latti said.

Maine game wardens and first responders arrived and continued CPR, but Chamberlain died about 5:20 p.m., Latti said.

Latti said the crash remains under investigation but that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

“Snowmobilers need to drive appropriately for the trail and the conditions,” Maine Game Warden Sgt. Bill Chandler said. “And above all, don’t drink and ride.”

Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant is west of Moosehead Lake.