Swayman stands talls UMaine blanks Providence to earn home-ice berth

Peter Buehner | BDN

• March 6, 2020 10:20 pm

Senior captain Mitch Fossier’s goal with 10:39 left in the third period and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman’s 48 saves Friday night gave the University of Maine a 1-0 Hockey East victory over Providence College on Seniors Night at Alfond Arena in Orono.

UMaine earned the No. 4 seed for the Hockey East quarterfinals as UMass Lowell gave the Black Bears help by beating Connecticut 3-1. The Black Bears will host a series next weekend.

With both teams skating a man down, an open Fossier took a pass from Tim Doherty in the middle of the slot and sailed a 22-foot wrist shot past Michael Lackey’s blocker.

Swayman stopped two breakaways among his 48 stops.

Lackey finished with 23 saves.

UMaine (18-11-5) wound up 12-9-3 in Hockey East. Providence finished the regular season at 16-12-6 and 10-11-3, respectively.

Providence outshot UMaine 27-16 through the first two periods and had the better of the play.

Swayman made 10 saves in the first 2:24 of the third period and finished with 21 over the final 20 minutes.

The Friars spent much more time in the UMaine zone than the Black Bears did in the Providence end although UMaine did generate a couple of flurries.

But Swayman was terrific.

In the second period, he got his stick on Albin Nilsson’s clean breakaway early in the period and robbed Luke Johnson with his glove just 5.8 seconds from the intermission.

Jack Dugan’s back-handed flip hit Swayman’s stick and the rebound rolled into the middle of the slot to the on-coming Johnson whose, 16-shot wrist shot was snared by Swayman.