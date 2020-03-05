Tyler McCannell sparks Old Town-Orono to 3rd straight B North hockey title

Staff Photo/Nina Mahaleris | BDN Staff Photo/Nina Mahaleris | BDN

• March 5, 2020 9:02 pm

Old Town-Orono senior left wing Tyler McCannell created a lasting memory Thursday night.

McCannell scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Black Bears to a 6-2 victory over Presque Isle and their third straight Class B North championship in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd at Alfond Arena in Orono.

The 15-5-1 Black Bears will face Greely of Cumberland Center for the third consecutive year in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state final at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Presque Isle wound up 14-6-1.

Presque Isle junior left wing Gage LeTourneau and junior center Colby Carlisle scored the Wildcat goals.

LeTourneau’s tying goal in the third period came off a Carlisle faceoff win as he wheeled and fired the puck past Aidan Rand from the inner half of the left faceoff circle.

But junior center Tanner Evans gave the Black Bears the lead for good just 24 seconds later by roofing a Peyton Vose rebound over goalie Brandon Poitras.

Just 1:40 later, McCannell shoveled a rebound into an open net for his third of the game and he added a power-play goal 1:49 after that by flipping home another rebound off a Dylan Street shot from the point.

McCannell fed a wide-open Evans for the final goal.

Rand made 19 saves for the Black Bears while Poitras finished with 28 for the Wildcats.

McCannell’s second goal of the game, coming just 34 seconds after Carlisle had equalized, provided the Black Bears with a 2-1 lead after two periods.

McCannell’s go-ahead goal came with 1:12 left in the middle period.

He was able to poke the puck free at the defensive blue line and break in alone on Poitras.

Poitras got a good piece of McCannell’s 16-foot wrister but it squeezed through him into the net.

Carlisle had tied it with a nifty deflection from middle of the slot off a Carter Jackson wrist shot from the point to tie it.

McCannell scored just 2:31 into the game.

McCannell was parked at the edge of the crease to the left of Poitras and was able to tip a bouncing wrist from the right point by Dylan Street over Poitras’ glove and into the short-side corner.

Old Town-Orono dominated the period, limiting the high-powered Wildcats to just two shots on goal while generating eight of its own.