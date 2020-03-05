7-year-old Waterville girl struck by bullet leaves hospital

Bob Vear | CBS 13 Bob Vear | CBS 13

• March 5, 2020 2:20 pm

The 7-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet late last week in Waterville has been released from a Portland hospital.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports Emahleeah Frost about noon Thursday left Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she has been since last Friday’s shooting.

Frost was having a snack in her bedroom in her family’s second-floor Summer Street apartment about 3:30 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a bullet, according to the Sentinel. The bullet lodged just beside her spinal cord, the newspaper reports.

Frost was rushed to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health before she was airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

Police worked the scene near the intersection of Summer and Gold streets throughout Friday night to gather evidence from the Summer Street apartment where the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

The newspaper reports that the bullet remains in Frost’s back and she has to wear a chest and neck brace to relieve pain.