Patten man sentenced to 6 years in prison for credit union robbery

• March 5, 2020 3:26 pm

The Patten man who robbed an Eastmill Federal Credit Union branch last year was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison with all but three years suspended.

Bryan Ingalls, 60, admitted that at about 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, he demanded money from a teller at the Church Street credit union in a note police said was written with “a kid’s marker.”

Ingalls made off with $5,458, and more than $1,500 was recovered when he was arrested four days later on Valentine’s Day, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

When he was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, corrections officers found a wad of cash in one of Ingalls’ socks and a $20 bill in his long johns, a police affidavit said.

Ingalls told police that he needed the money to pay off a $370 debt.

In addition to prison time, Superior Court Justice William Anderson sentenced Ingalls to two years of probation and ordered him to pay about $3,900 in restitution.

The sentence was a joint recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Stephen Burlock and defense attorney Peter Bos of Bangor.

After his arrest, Ingalls remained at the jail unable to post a $40,000 cash bail. That time will be applied to his sentence.

He is incarcerated at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Ingalls’ earliest possible release date is June 23, 2022.