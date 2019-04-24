Patten man indicted in February credit union robbery

The Patten man accused of robbing an Eastmill Federal Credit Union branch in February was indicted Wednesday on one count of robbery by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Bryan Ingalls, 59, remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $40,000 bail.

Ingalls was arrested on Valentine’s Day, two days after he allegedly robbed the credit union on Church Street in Patten shortly before 2:40 p.m. He demanded money from a teller in a note written with “a kid’s marker,” according to police.

He made off with $5,458, according to the affidavit filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Ingalls allegedly used $500 to repay a $370 debt and told the man from whom he’d borrowed the money that he could “keep the extra,” the court document said.

During an interview with detectives, Ingalls was told that police believed he had robbed the bank and should “help himself out by telling them where the rest of the money was.” Ingalls denied robbing the bank, got angry, and requested a lawyer.

While he was being booked at the Penobscot County Jail, corrections officers found a wad of cash in one of Ingalls’ socks and a $20 bill in his long johns, the affidavit said.

Ingalls, who has a long criminal history, is next due in court on June 10.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.