Nick Arthers resigns Brewer High teaching position, is out as head football coach

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• March 3, 2020 5:52 pm

Updated: March 3, 2020 6:23 pm

Nick Arthers, the head football coach at Brewer High School since 2014, has resigned as a physical education teacher there and is no longer the football coach.

The Brewer School Committee accepted Arthers’ resignation on Monday night.

Brewer Superintendent of Schools Gregg Palmer said that in spite of Arthers’ resignation, he will be paid through the end of his contract, which expires in June.

Palmer would not discuss the reasons for Arthers’ resignation, calling it a private matter. Arthers did not respond to requests for an interview.

“We will try to cover his [physical education] position internally and will begin a search for a new football coach,” Palmer said.

During his six seasons as Brewer’s football coach, Arthers guided the Witches to a 30-28 record and back-to-back appearances in the Class B North championship game in 2015 and 2016. He was the PTC Coach of the Year in 2016.

Brewer finished 8-2 in 2016 after a 9-2 campaign in 2015.

The Witches went 2-7 in each of the last two seasons but made the playoffs both years.

A season-ending 25-20 victory over Hampden Academy last fall earned Brewer the eighth seed before the Witches were dispatched by Brunswick in the quarterfinals.

Arthers took over Don Farnham in 2014 and inherited a team that had gone 1-7 in 2013. He went to Brewer after a stint at Old Town, where his team went 1-7 in 2012 and then earned a Class C playoff berth the following year with a 4-4 record.

Arthers, the son of former successful Belfast High School football coach Butch Arthers, quarterbacked the Lions to a state championship in 2003. Nick Arthers was a semifinalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, given to the state’s top senior player and sportsman.

He averaged 7.8 yards per rush and was also a starting linebacker.

Butch Arthers has served as an assistant coach at Brewer.

Nick Arthers played baseball at the University of Maine and at Husson University in Bangor. As a senior catcher at Husson in 2009, he was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and a New England Baseball Writers Association second-team all-star.

Arthers batted .416 and the Eagles to a school-record 33 wins including two NCAA Division III Tournament victories.

He was an assistant football coach at Belfast before taking the Old Town job in 2012.