Newport man charged with murder denies strangling his wife

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 3, 2020 5:33 pm

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Newport man accused of strangling his wife to death two months ago pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Frederick Allen Jr., 40, was indicted on the charge last week by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Allen allegedly killed his wife, Anielka Allen, 37, at the couple’s North Street home on Jan. 9.

Her body was found on the floor of a bathroom, according to the police affidavit that was made public Tuesday. Her right eye was badly swollen and there was bruising around her neck, the document said. She was wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

Allen refused to talk with police without an attorney, but his brother-in-law Richter Clavey, 54, told a Maine State Police detective that Allen told him, “I think I did something wrong,” the affidavit said.

Clavey’s wife and Frederick Allen’s sister, Kathleen Clavey, 56, asked her husband to go to the Allens’ house at 16 North St. in Newport because Allen “was off the deep end,” the document said.

When Clavey arrived, Allen showed him where Anielka Allen was lying on her back in the bathroom, according to the affidavit. Clavey called 911 and the dispatcher talked him through administering CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived and determined she had died.

Dr. Lisa Funte of the Maine medical examiner’s office determined the next day, Jan. 10, that Anielka Allen’s cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation.

The couple were married in 2000 and have three teenage children. She filed for divorce a month before her death, according to documents filed in Newport District Court, but she withdrew the petition a week later, on Dec. 20.

The Claveys described the Allens’ relationship as rocky, the affidavit said. A few days before her death, the victim allegedly broke the glass out of a framed family photo, then used a shard of glass to scratch her face out of the photo.

Allen is a veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, the affidavit said.

Nearly a dozen family members were in the courtroom Tuesday for Allen’s arraignment.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray ordered that Allen continue to be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Anielka Allen’s killing has been classified as a domestic violence homicide and was Maine’s first homicide of 2020.

Frederick Allen’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 22, 2021.

If convicted, Allen faces between 25 years and life in prison.

...